Coronavirus | United Arab Emirates confirms fifth case

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed a new case of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by the deadly disease to five in the country, according to media reports on February 2.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on February 1 announced that the new case involves a Chinese travelling from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, the Gulf News reported.

The person is currently receiving necessary treatment and his health condition is stable, the Ministry said.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 305 people and infected 14,562 others as the Philippines on February 2 reported the first death outside China from the epidemic that has spread to 25 countries, including India, the U.S., the U.K. and Russia.

In China, all the deaths were reported in Hubei Province for which Wuhan is the capital.

Four cases earlier detected in the UAE involve a Chinese family from Wuhan. The family is still under medical care and their condition is stable, the report said.

Their general condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern about them, the Ministry was quoted as saying in the report.

The Khaleej Times reported the Ministry as saying that the number of cases detected in the country was very low and that there was no cause for concern.

The UAE is adhering to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) directives in dealing with the cases detected, the report said.

The virus that emerged in early December is traced to a market in Wuhan that sells wild animals.

The WHO has declared the outbreak a global emergency on January 30 but did not advise international trade or travel restrictions.

According to a study by University of Hong Kong scientists, as many as 75,815 people in Wuhan may have been infected with the new coronavirus, the South China Morning Post reported.

The research, published in The Lancet on February 1, is based on the assumption that each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 others, the Hong Kong-based daily said.