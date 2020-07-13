Coronavirus | U.K. PM Johnson says people should wear face masks in shops

LONDON

13 July 2020 17:45 IST

Asked if he would make it compulsory to wear masks in shops, Mr. Johnson said: “Masks have a great deal of value in confined places.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what “tools of enforcement” would be used.

“I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering,” Mr. Johnson said. “Yes - face coverings I think people should be wearing them in shops.”

“In terms of how we do that, whether we make it mandatory or not, we will be looking at the guidance and will saying a little bit more in the next few days,” he said.