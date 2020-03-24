Coronavirus | U.K. govt. takes over railways

The British government took over the railways on Monday in a bid to ensure services keep running for key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Transport Ministry said it was suspending normal franchise agreements with private operators, taking over “all revenue and cost risk” for at least six months.

Train services are being reduced from Monday, as passenger numbers slump after government advice to avoid all non-essential travel. Passengers with existing tickets on services that have been cancelled will get refunds.