Coronavirus | U.K. could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1: media

The United Kingdom could allow primary schools in England and Wales to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Mr. Johnson is expected to unveil the government's “roadmap” out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen, relaxing rules on outdoor activities and urging people to cover their faces on public transport.

Mr. Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases.