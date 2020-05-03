International

Coronavirus | U.K. could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1: media

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen and relaxing rules on outdoor activities.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen and relaxing rules on outdoor activities.   | Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong

Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the government's “roadmap” out of the coronavirus lockdown next Sunday, newspaper says

The United Kingdom could allow primary schools in England and Wales to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Mr. Johnson is expected to unveil the government's “roadmap” out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen, relaxing rules on outdoor activities and urging people to cover their faces on public transport.

Mr. Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 3:31:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-uk-could-allow-primary-schools-to-reopen-as-soon-as-june-1-media/article31492554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY