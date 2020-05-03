International

Coronavirus | Turkey’s death toll rises to 3,397: ministry

The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 24,001, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.135 million.   | Photo Credit: AP

The overall number of cases rose by 1,670 to 126,045 — the highest total outside Western Europe

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 61 in the last 24 hours to 3,397, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The overall number of cases rose by 1,670 to 126,045, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. A total of 63,151 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

