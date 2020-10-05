Coronavirus | Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Bethesda

05 October 2020 03:55 IST

The President’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters a surprise in a video posted a video on social media.

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Mr Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump’s doctor said he continued to improve and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.