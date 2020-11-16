Coronavirus | Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people to fight COVID-19 pandemic

International

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference updating on the COVID-19 situation, at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters STOCKHOLM 16 November 2020 20:29 IST
Updated: 16 November 2020 20:29 IST

Adherence to the Swedish coronavirus recommendations has come down since the spring and public gatherings will be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on November 15.

“This is the new norm for the entire society,” Mr. Lofven told a news conference. “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel.”

Sweden has drawn international attention for its unorthodox response to the pandemic, shunning lockdowns and instead relying on voluntary measures.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.

