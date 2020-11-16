International

Coronavirus | Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference updating on the COVID-19 situation, at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adherence to the Swedish coronavirus recommendations has come down since the spring and public gatherings will be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on November 15.

“This is the new norm for the entire society,” Mr. Lofven told a news conference. “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel.”

Sweden has drawn international attention for its unorthodox response to the pandemic, shunning lockdowns and instead relying on voluntary measures.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 9:05:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-sweden-limits-public-gatherings-to-eight-people-to-fight-covid-19-pandemic/article33109299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY