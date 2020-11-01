Coronavirus | Sri Lanka shuts down capital following surge in cases

COLOMBO

01 November 2020

The new cases have been attributed to two clusters — the garment factory and a fish market in Colombo.

Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday said the ongoing weekend curfew in the Western Province, where capital Colombo is located, will be extended until November 9, following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Analysis of the recent outbreak — Sri Lanka’s second wave of coronavirus — has shown the highest number of cases in the island's Western Province. “The curfew has been imposed to help prevent the spread,” Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, who heads the National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19, said in a televised address Sunday afternoon. Inter-district travel has also been restricted.

Months after effectively containing the pandemic in the initial months, Sri Lanka was caught unawares by a cluster that emerged and rapidly spread in a garment factory near Colombo early October. As of Sunday afternoon, health authorities reported a total of 10,663 cases, 20 deaths and 4,905 recoveries. The new cases have been attributed to two clusters — the garment factory and a fish market in Colombo.

Meanwhile, a team of scientists at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura has said Sri Lanka’s second COVID-19 wave has a mutation associated with high transmissibility.