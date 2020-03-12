InternationalCOLOMBO 12 March 2020 21:45 IST
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka reports second case
Updated: 12 March 2020 21:50 IST
Health authorities diagnosed the first on March 10
Sri Lanka on Thursday reported its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
Health authorities diagnosed the first on March 10.
Both patients are tour guides, and are currently receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, schools have been closed for a few weeks as a precautionary measure, officials said.
Sri Lanka has also enforced a mandatory quarantine of all passengers arriving from Iran, Italy and South Korea. Further, authorities have placed visa on arrival on hold.
