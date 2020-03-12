International

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka reports second case

Health authorities diagnosed the first on March 10

Sri Lanka on Thursday reported its second confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health authorities diagnosed the first on March 10.

Both patients are tour guides, and are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, schools have been closed for a few weeks as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Sri Lanka has also enforced a mandatory quarantine of all passengers arriving from Iran, Italy and South Korea. Further, authorities have placed visa on arrival on hold.

Mar 12, 2020

