Coronavirus | Sri Lanka infections jump to 43

Even as the number COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rose to 43 on Tuesday, the government decided to suspend all international flight arrivals for two weeks beginning Wednesday midnight, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said.

The move, according to government officials, is aimed at halting entry of any possible new cases into the country, and allowing health officials to focus on arresting the spread of the pandemic within the country.

In a televised address to the country, Mr. Rajapaksa asked all citizens to support the government in combating COVID-19 and sought a strong mandate in the general elections scheduled next month. Sri Lanka is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on April 25, that many opposition parties want postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday alone, 15 new cases of COVID 19 were reported by Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry. While it remains unclear how many suspected patients the Sri Lankan health officials have been able to test every day since the outbreak, authorities said they were looking for persons who arrived from “high-risk” countries and yet had evaded quarantine.

Police on Monday said they arrested two individuals on charges of spreading fake news pertaining to the coronavirus on social media.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan missions in India on Tuesday took efforts to ensure the speedy return of 300 pilgrims currently touring India, officials said.

Maldives steps up fight

The Maldivian Cabinet on Tuesday decided to cut MVR 1 billion (nearly $65 million) from its annual budget and redirect the amount towards efforts to combat COVID-19, government spokesman Mabrook Azeez told The Hindu from Male via telephone.

The Maldives has so far confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19. All of them are foreigners who were visiting the island nation. “Our economy depends almost entirely on our tourism sector. With that and our imports taking a big hit after the coronavirus outbreak, we are gearing up with a swift strategy,” he said.