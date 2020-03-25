International

Coronavirus | Spain toll rises by 514

Another 514 people have died in Spain, raising the death toll to 2,696, as the number of infections surged towards 40,000. As health authorities step up the number of tests, the number of people with COVID-19 rose by nearly 20% to 39,673. At the same time, the death toll increased by 23.5%, the Health Ministry said.

