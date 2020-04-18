International

Coronavirus | Spain reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

A deserted street is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain.

A deserted street is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.

