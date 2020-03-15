All about COVID-19
Coronavirus | Spain reports 2,000 new virus cases and more than 100 deaths in 24 hours
Updated: 15 March 2020 19:08 IST
The new figures raise Spain’s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288
Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe’s second-most affected country after Italy.
The new figures raise Spain’s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.
