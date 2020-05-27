International

Coronavirus | Spain begins 10 days of mourning virus victims

People hold a minute of silence for the victims of COVID-19 at Sol square in downtown Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, as the European nation holds its first of 10 days of national mourning for the victims of the coronavirus.

| Photo Credit: AP

The 10-day period is the longest national mourning declared in Spain since the restoration of democracy in the late 1970s

Flags are flying at half-staff on more than 14,000 public buildings in Spain as the European nation holds its first of 10 days of national mourning for the victims of the coronavirus.

Also read: COVID19: Spain set to open beaches, restaurants

Spanish King Felipe VI led a minute of silence held at noon local time on Wednesday for the more than 27,000 lives that have been confirmed to be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Pedro Sᮣhez and other lawmakers participated from the Parliament, while health workers and other citizens also stopped activity to honor the dead.

Felipe VI, as Spain’s head of state, is also planning to preside over a solemn ceremony to honor the dead once the country emerges from its strict lockdown rules.

