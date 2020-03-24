International

Coronavirus | South Korea reports fewest cases since Feb. 29

South Korea reported on Monday its lowest number of new virus cases and the extended downward trend in daily infections since the peak on February 29 has boosted hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be abating.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 64 new cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961. The death toll rose to 118, from 110.

The new numbers marked the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less.

