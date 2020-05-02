International

Coronavirus | South Korea continues month-long streak of less than 100 new COVID-19 cases

A girl wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea

A girl wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where no new cases were detected.

South Korea has reported six fresh cases of the new coronavirus, continuing a month-long streak of below 100.

Infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where no new cases were detected.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national figures to 10,780 cases and 250 virus-related deaths.

At least 1,081 cases have been linked to international arrivals, but these cases have also declined in recent weeks as the government strengthened border controls, such as enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers coming from overseas.

With its caseload slowing, government officials have been relaxing social distancing guidelines and shifting focus to ease the shock on the economy. During the first three months of the year, the economy saw its worst contraction since late 2008 as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports.

Health authorities still raise concern about a broader quiet spread and is planning antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 9:16:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-south-korea-continues-month-long-streak-of-less-than-100-new-covid-19-cases/article31486422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY