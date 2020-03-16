Coronavirus | Seven more infected in Sri Lanka, taking total cases to 18

COLOMBO

16 March 2020 05:37 IST

The patients are undergoing treatment in government hospitals, officials said

Sri Lankan health authorities on Sunday said seven more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 18.

The patients are undergoing treatment in government hospitals, officials said, while over 100 others are under observation for suspected coronavirus infections.

Advertising

Advertising

Sri Lanka has already closed schools for five weeks and universities for two weeks in a move aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the island.