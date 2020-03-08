Coronavirus | Saudi Arabia cordons off Shiite-majority region

Riyadh

08 March 2020 22:50 IST

Saudi Arabia has expressed alarm over the spread of the disease across the Gulf region, which has confirmed more than 230 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabian authorities have cordoned off the eastern Qatif region, a stronghold of the Kingdom’s Shiite minority, in a bid to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

“Given that all 11 recorded positive cases of the new coronavirus are from Qatif... it has been decided... to temporarily suspend entry and exit from Qatif,” the Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province — which includes Qatif — has seen bouts of unrest since 2011 when protesters emboldened by the Arab Spring uprisings took to the streets. Demonstrators have demanded an end to what they say is discrimination by the Sunni-dominated government, a charge Riyadh denies.