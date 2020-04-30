Coronavirus | Russian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mr. Mishustin’s duties, but the prime minister said on Thursday that he would stay in touch on key issues.

Mr. Mishustin, 54 was named prime minister in January.

During a video call, Mr. Putin voiced hope that Mr. Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the virus pandemic.