20 May 2020
Coronavirus | Russia reports record high death toll
Overall infections crossed 3,00,000, but the number of active cases dropped for the first time.
Russia on Wednesday reported its highest ever coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll of 135, bringing the country’s total fatalities to nearly 3,000.
Overall infections crossed 3,00,000, but the number of active cases dropped for the first time. Russia has recorded far fewer deaths, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting.
