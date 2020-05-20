Coronavirus | Russia reports record high death toll

20 May 2020 23:05 IST

Overall infections crossed 3,00,000, but the number of active cases dropped for the first time.

Russia on Wednesday reported its highest ever coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll of 135, bringing the country’s total fatalities to nearly 3,000. COVID-19 infections spike in Russia, Brazil Overall infections crossed 3,00,000, but the number of active cases dropped for the first time. Russia has recorded far fewer deaths, but critics have cast doubt on the low official mortality rate and accused authorities of under-reporting. Advertising Advertising

