Coronavirus | Russia climbs to second spot in number of cases

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally.
The new cases brought Russia’s total to 2,32,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the U.S., which has reported more than 1.3 million.
Russia has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases per day for over a week.
Meanwhile, a fire at a hospital in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday killed five COVID-19 patients, who had been attached to ventilators.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.