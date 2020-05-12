Coronavirus | Russia climbs to second spot in number of cases

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally.

The new cases brought Russia’s total to 2,32,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and Spain and now behind only the U.S., which has reported more than 1.3 million.

Russia has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases per day for over a week.

Meanwhile, a fire at a hospital in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday killed five COVID-19 patients, who had been attached to ventilators.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.