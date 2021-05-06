International

Coronavirus | Putin supports Russia waiving patents on its vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP Moscow 06 May 2021 18:16 IST
Updated: 06 May 2021 18:24 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he supported the idea of a waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines and urged his government to consider lifting them for Russia's jabs.

"We are hearing from Europe an idea that, in my opinion, deserves attention — namely, to remove patent protections from vaccines against Covid-19 altogether," Mr. Putin said during a televised meeting, adding that "Russia would of course support such an approach".

