International

Coronavirus | Putin announces end to non-working period

Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin.   | Photo Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

But mass events remain suspended

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia’s non-working period imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted from Tuesday. “Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy,” he said, adding that Russia’s regions will be able to keep in place anti-virus measures.

The President’s announcement came after Russia registered a record number of daily cases on Monday, with more than 11,000 people testing positive over the last 24 hours.

Health officials have recorded a total of 2,21,344 infections and 2,009 deaths.

Mr. Putin said that Russia had used the self-isolation period to prepare its healthcare system, increasing the number of hospital beds and saving “many thousands of lives.” This “allows us to begin a gradual lifting of restrictions,” he said. “It is in the interest of all of us for the economy to return to normal quickly.” Construction, agriculture and energy should be restarted first, he added. “The epidemic and associated restrictions have had a strong impact on the economy and hurt millions of our citizens,” he said. As people begin going back to work, mass events are still suspended and “strict sanitation demands” must be observed, Mr. Putin said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:38:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-putin-announces-end-to-non-working-period/article31560612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY