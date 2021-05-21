Anthony Fauci interview | 'Push hard to get as many people vaccinated in India as possible'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during an interview with “The Hindu”.

21 May 2021 20:07 IST

Anthony S Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President and Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks with Sriram Lakshman in Washington DC on the COVID-19 situation in India, therapeutics, mixing vaccines and more.

When do you expect the current wave of the pandemic to subside in India?

You know, that's going to depend on a number of things. First of all, I know India unfortunately has not had the opportunity to vaccinate as many people as we would like to see. Something like 3% of the population is fully vaccinated and somewhere a little bit more than 10% have received one dose. So you’ve got to continue, to the best of your ability, to vaccinate as many people as possible. Until more people get vaccinated, one needs to be concerned about making sure people wear masks, particularly in indoor settings when the ventilation is not as good as you would expect, compared to the outdoors.

You know, I had been asked, several times by Indian journalists, about what my recommendation would be. And I had said that you should shut down whatever region or State in India is actually having a big surge. You don't need to shut down for an extended period of time. You could shut down just enough to break the transmission cycle, which you can do. So I think continue wearing a mask, pushing on the vaccination to the extent you possibly can and where you have a high degree of infection to make sure you keep it shut down until it starts to come down.

Advertising

Advertising

Are you advising mask wearing indoors even, with people who are halfway through their vaccination schedule?

You know, the CDC in the United States recommends that if individuals are fully vaccinated, they don't need to wear a mask indoors, but I would wait until you were fully vaccinated, as opposed to halfway through the vaccination procedure.

Do we have data on whether it is advisable to increase the gap between doses of a two-dose vaccine beyond 12-16 weeks?

No, we don’t see. That’s the point. We don’t have definitive data. We have learned that if you extend it by several weeks, it doesn't seem to be a harmful, in fact, in some cases they get really good responses, but if you keep pushing it out further and further, we don’t know …have any data, any scientific data to indicate that that’s okay.

How efficacious are the vaccines currently available in India with regard to viral strains in the country, and how efficacious are the vaccines that might be making their way to India (mRNA based vaccines and Johnson and Johnson for e.g.)?

Yeah, the ones that have been looked at the most carefully have been the mRNA vaccines in the sense of looking at the antibodies that are induced by the vaccine and then matching them to see if they neutralise the B.117 which is quite prevalent the New Delhi. The 617 in Maharashtra but the 117 in New Delhi … I mean, that’s probably changing now. So I’m not really quite sure today what the dominant ones that are spilling over into other States. But 117 seems to be very well handled by the vaccines, certainly by the mRNA vaccines.

When we did studies and others did studies on looking at the antibodies that are induced by the standard vaccines against the 617, the Indian variant, we find that it diminishes by a few fold, the efficacy, but not so much that you would expect that it would be a major problem of loss of activity. So even though it diminishes it somewhat. We have more data with mRNA and with J & J [the Johnson and Johnson adenovirus based vaccine], not so much with the other vaccines, but you might expect that those vaccines would likely be somewhat similar to the others.

There is another evolving situation in India with mucormycosis infections, especially among people who have diabetes and so forth. Are there any insights you can share with us based on your experience in the U.S. or other countries?

We have not seen that. That is usually seen, as you said correctly, not only with diabetes, but for people who are on high dose corticosteroids. So I would want to look and see that perhaps that corticosteroids are being utilised very liberally in India, for people with advanced disease. And if you have a combination of diabetes and on an immunosuppressive drug or an anti-inflammatory drug like glucocorticoids, I know from my experience as an infectious disease person, completely unrelated to COVID-19, but in other circumstances, that mucormycosis is almost always a complication of people who are immunosuppressed or whose immune system is not functioning well. You can see that in diabetes, particularly uncontrolled diabetes, but you could also see it in people who are on immunosuppressive drugs.

There’s been talk of a third wave in India down the road. Is it inevitable that there will be a third wave of significance? Apart from vaccinations, what is the most important thing India can do between now and any third wave that might hit it?

You are still very much in the middle of your second wave. So before you start worrying about a third wave, I think you should try and get the second wave under control. I mean, you always worry about what’s going to happen in the future. The real solution to this really is vaccination. We know that from experience with other diseases, and we see it with experience in countries like the United States.

You've seen, we now have 60% of our population of adults, have received at least one dose and 40% or so of adults have been fully vaccinated. And the infection rate is starting to dramatically come down. Now it was at 60,000 a day, then 50 (50,000) and 40 (40,000). And now for the first time, several days in a row, it’s been less than 30,000 a day. Hopefully it will continue to come down. That’s what India really needs to do one way or the other. They've got to get more people vaccinated. That is going to be the solution. That will prevent a third wave. It will blunt the second wave, and it will prevent a third wave. So whatever Indian needs to do to get vaccines into the arms of their people, that's what they need to do.

Should the priority be getting the first dose in more people, rather than second dose to those who have already had dose one?

If you have enough vaccine, you want to do both one and two, because we know that the second dose makes you much more protected than the first dose, but sometimes you have to modify and change your protocol because you don't have enough doses. So at least for now, it might make sense to give more one doses than two.

When can we expect this pandemic to settle down or end? Or when can we consider it over?

I don't think we have in our crystal ball, the capability to tell you that. I mean, you've seen now, we've been going through this for a year and four months or a year and five months, globally. And every time people think it's over it isn't over. I can remember when India went through their first wave they said, “Okay, we're done. We're in good shape. No problem.” Obviously it didn't turn out that way. The same way with other countries that seem to have been doing really, really well. Taiwan was thought to have done well. Now they're having a problem. Some of the other countries that everyone thought was doing [sic] well are having problems. This is a very, very dangerous virus. So you've got to do whatever you can to continue to contain it. It would be folly for me to predict now when everything is going to be okay. I can tell you one thing for sure. If we get the world vaccinated, everything will be okay. But we're not there yet. We've got to get a lot more vaccines to people, not only in India, but in many other countries in South America, in South Africa and southern African countries. That's the issue.

Now that vaccines are available, is the COVID-19 research response going to shift towards therapeutics?

I don't think it's going to shift. I think it's going to intensify with therapeutics because we really do need good therapeutics, particularly direct antiviral drugs that when given very early in the course of symptomatic infection will prevent someone from the necessity of getting hospitalised. So we have drugs now that you can give to people with advanced COVID-19. We don't have very many drugs. We have monoclonal antibodies, but then require intravenous injection. So logistically it's more difficult to give.

What you really need is an orally administered drug that you can give as soon as you start to get symptoms to prevent you from progression. That's what we're putting a considerable amount of effort on right now to do that.

I know there are no crystal balls here, but can we expect some good news on that front, say, later this year?

I know that there are a couple of drugs that are now in testing. There's one drug from Merck; there is one from Pfizer that we're looking at. We’re also doing what's called targeted antiviral therapy, similar to what we did many years ago with HIV drugs, where you look at the replication cycle of the virus and you identify vulnerable targets of the replication cycle, and specifically designed a drug to inhibit that particular vulnerable target. We've got to do that quickly because we are in need of better therapeutics.

Results from a recent study in Spain on mixing AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines became available a few days ago [showing a potent immune response]. Is this something we could extend to, say, AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?

Yeah. I mean, you need to do the studies because the original trials were done consistently with a prime boost from the same vaccine. It is quite conceivable that you might be able to mix them, but we don't know the precise results. And that's why there are organisations in countries that are doing studies to determine that if you mix one, namely give a prime of one and a boost with another, whether you get as

good a response as if you stay with the same vaccine. I would imagine that you would get a reasonable response, but we don't know that we have to test that.

Finally, what is the most important message that you have for India?

Well, the most important message, as I've said over and over is, do whatever you can to upgrade and keep getting people vaccinated. You've got to continue to push very hard to get as many people vaccinated as you possibly can.