Coronavirus | President Vladimir Putin says Russia emerging from virus crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country is emerging from the coronavirus crisis, but that the United States is struggling because it has a fragmented government system.
In an interview on state television on June 14, parts of which were reported before broadcast by news media, Mr. Putin said, “We are working quite steadily and getting out of this situation with the coronavirus confidently, with minimal losses.”
In the U.S., “this is not happening,” he said, noting the Central and regional governments work more closely in Russia.
“I doubt that someone somewhere in the government or in the regions suddenly said, ‘We will not do what the government says or the President says. We consider this inappropriate,’” Mr. Putin said.
