International

Coronavirus | Pfizer-BioNTech begin global study of lead vaccine candidate

File photo of Pfizer company logo at the company’s headquarters in New York.

File photo of Pfizer company logo at the company’s headquarters in New York.   | Photo Credit: AP

The study is expected to include about 120 sites globally and could include up to 30,000 participants.

German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday they would begin a global study to evaluate their lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

If the study is successful, the companies could submit for regulatory approval as early as October, putting them on track to supply up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

The study is expected to include about 120 sites globally and could include up to 30,000 participants.

Moderna Inc also launched an advanced stage trial with 30,000 participants on Monday, and Johnson & Johnson is starting clinical trials this week.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 4:31:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-pfizer-biontech-begin-global-study-of-lead-vaccine-candidate/article32208801.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY