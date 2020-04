The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of century because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: World Bank increases coronavirus response fund to $14 Billion

“We project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4% in 2019 to -2.1 to -5.1% in 2020, the first recession in the region in 25 years,” the Bank said in an assessment.

Also read: World Bank, IMF to hold ‘virtual’ Spring Meetings