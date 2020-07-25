Coronavirus | Over 5,60,000 cases reported in two days globally

The world has set a new record for the highest daily increase in COVID-19 infections, as a survey released on Saturday showed that governments are fast losing support for their handling of the pandemic.

There were more than 2,80,000 new cases recorded globally on both Thursday and Friday, the highest daily rises since the virus emerged in China late last year. Friday’s tally of 2,82,042 was marginally down on Thursday’s single-day record 2,84,661, according to an AFP count based on official sources, but still marks an alarming uptick in the spread of the virus.

Nearly a third of the world’s 15.8 million infections have been registered since July 1, while the total death toll nears 6,40,000.

The U.S. remains the hardest-hit nation, on Friday reporting its second straight day of more than 70,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country’s south and west.

Trust in governments

Governments worldwide have struggled to contain the virus, and a survey released on Saturday showed that faith in authorities is dwindling in six rich nations. Populations in France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Sweden and the U.S. widely believed death and infection figures to be higher than recorded, according to the study, which polled 1,000 people in each nation.

New outbreaks continue to wreak havoc elsewhere around the world. South Korea on Saturday reported its highest infections figure in nearly four months, and in Vietnam the first locally-transmitted case in nearly 100 days was detected.