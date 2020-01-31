Coronavirus outbreak: Do not travel to China, U.S. tells citizens

The U.S., Japan and others tightened travel curbs to virus-hit China on Friday while businesses struggled with supply problems from an epidemic that has infected nearly 10,000 people.

Russia, Britain and Italy all reported their first two cases, Rome declaring its own national emergency as it sought to reconstruct the itinerary of two infected Chinese tourists.

“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan,” the U.S. State Department said, raising the warning for China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Japan also advised citizens to put off non-urgent travel to China, while Bahrain recommended no travel to any country hit by the virus, and Iran urged a ban on all travellers from China.

Singapore stopped entry of passengers with a recent history of travel to China and also suspended visas for Chinese passport holders.

Mongolia said it will close all ports of entry from and into China until March 2.