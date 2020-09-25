Coronavirus | Novavax starts late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

Data from the trial will support regulatory submissions for license in the UK, EU and other countries, the company said.

Novavax Inc on Thursday started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with the UK government's Vaccines Taskforce, sending the company's shares up 6% after the bell.

The trial is expected to enroll and test the vaccine in up to 10,000 participants aged between 18 and 84 years over the next four to six weeks.

Data from the trial will support regulatory submissions for license in the UK, EU and other countries, the company said.

The study has two main goals, the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 at least 7 days after the second study vaccination in volunteers who have not been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. The second main goal is first occurrence of PCR-confirmed symptomatic moderate or severe COVID-19 at least 7 days after the second study vaccination in volunteers who have not been previously infected with the virus.

The trial will enroll at least 25% of participants over the age of 65 and prioritize groups most affected by the COVID-19, the company said.