International

Coronavirus | New Zealand records 13 new cases

A nurse testing members of the public at the Eden Park testing station on August 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
AP Wellington 16 August 2020 11:42 IST
Updated: 16 August 2020 11:49 IST

The outbreak in Auckland has prompted officials to put the nation’s largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine.

The outbreak in Auckland, discovered on Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation’s largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe all the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond that cluster.

Advertising
Advertising

New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak. Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how it happened.

Comments
More In International
New Zealand
Read more...