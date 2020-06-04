International

Coronavirus | Nepal records highest single-day jump of 334 cases

People maintain social distance as they wait for food distributed by the volunteers during the lockdown imposed by the government.

People maintain social distance as they wait for food distributed by the volunteers during the lockdown imposed by the government.

Nepal on Thursday recorded its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 334 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 2,634, many of them from areas near India border.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 10 after a 45-year-old man from Palpa, who had come from India nearly a week ago, died on June 2 and his swab samples tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The man had come from India around five days ago and was undergoing treatment at Palpa-based Mission Hospital following a decline in his health condition including respiratory problems, according to Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

The victim’s swab samples tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Coronavirus infections have been reported in 65 districts of Nepal.

Province No. 2 located near Nepal-India border has the highest no of 963 positive cases followed by Province No. 5 with 898 cases, Province No. 6 with 383 cases and Province No 1 with 197 cases.

The number of people recovered from coronavirus has reached 290 with 12 new cases of recovery on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases has been increasing day by day over the past one week as the health authorities have expanded testing across the country.

As of now coronavirus tests have been conducted on 84,134 people.

Health Ministry spokesperson Bikash Devkota said that the ministry has proposed to declare health emergency in Nepal as the number of coronavirus active cases has surpassed 2,000 mark.

Health emergency will be implemented once the Cabinet approves the proposal, he added.

The lockdown imposed by the government to fight the deadly virus has been extended until June 14. The domestic and international flight operations have been suspended until June end.

