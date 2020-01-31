International

Coronavirus: Nationwide death toll in China touches 212

An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Instagram/Emilia   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The new figures came hours after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the deadly pathogen.

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 212 after worst-hit Hubei province reported 42 new fatalities on Friday.

The new figures came hours after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the deadly pathogen, which has spread to a number of countries around the world.

