Coronavirus | More than 900 deaths in Spain for second day

More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives — 932 in the past day — from 117,710 confirmed cases.
But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities.
The latest number show the rate of infections up by 6.8%, compared with 7.9% on Thursday and 20% in the middle of last week.
And the daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3% on Friday, down from 10.5% on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27% increase on March 25.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.