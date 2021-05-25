Coronavirus | Moderna says its vaccine is highly effective in adolescents

25 May 2021 19:00 IST

The vaccine manufacturer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 is 100% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in 12-17 year olds after two doses

The possibility of children returning to normal life in the U.S. became stronger on Tuesday with vaccine manufacturer Moderna announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 is 100% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in 12-17 year olds after two doses. The company said that it would approach the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to extend the use of its vaccine to this age group, in early June.

Two thirds of 3,732 individuals aged 12-17 received two doses of the vaccine in Moderna’s latest clinical study. None of them developed serious COVID-19 ( equivalent to 100% efficacy) while four developed COVID-19 in the placebo group, the company said. A single dose of the vaccine resulted in 93% efficacy based on the case definition of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is modified, given the lower overall rate of infections in adolescents. The teenagers in the study will be monitored for a year after their second dose, the New York Times reported.

“We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

Some have criticized the U.S. for vaccinating children – who are less susceptible to serious COVID-19 infections- while more vulnerable adult populations in countries across the world, including India, are yet to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine was recently approved for emergency use in 12-15 years. Pfizer and Moderna are in the process of conducting vaccine trials on children in the 6 months to 11 years group.