Coronavirus | Mike Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India, five other nations

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Mr. Ortagus said.