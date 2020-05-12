International

Coronavirus | Mike Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India, five other nations

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. File

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. File   | Photo Credit: AP

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus | China may have known of virus in Nov: Mike Pompeo

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Mr. Ortagus said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 2:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-mike-pompeo-holds-video-conference-with-counterparts-from-india-five-other-nations/article31561821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY