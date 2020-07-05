Coronavirus: Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor quarantine

Amman, Jordan

Jordan began putting electronic bracelets Saturday on travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities on the shores of the Dead Sea, west of the capital Amman. After that period, they must self-isolate for an additional 14 days at home, according to Nizar Obeidat, spokesman for Jordan's virus task force.

He told state-run Al-Mamlaka television that "the use of the electronic bracelet began on Saturday for those self-isolating at home" in order to ensure quarantine rules are respected.

Jordan imposed tough measures, including curfews and the deployment of drones, to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June. The kingdom has so far registered 1,147 coronavirus infections, including only 10 deaths. But health authorities have almost daily been reporting new cases among Jordanians and foreigners entering the country.

They have also maintained measures such as social distancing and the compulsory use of face masks in most public places, with those breaking the rules fined.

Several countries around the world have turned to electronic tracking devices including bracelets and smart watches connected to special apps to contain the spread of coronavirus. In March, Hong Kong began ordering all arrivals from overseas to wear electronic bracelets to monitor observance of quarantine. South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore have also employed a range of tech solutions to tackle coronavirus.