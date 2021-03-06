International

Coronavirus | Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

The U.S. Capitol is seen in the evening hours on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. File | Photo Credit: AFP
AFP Washington 06 March 2021 23:22 IST
Updated: 06 March 2021 23:26 IST

Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a party line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives

The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden vows will revive the nation's pandemic-stricken economy.

Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a party line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
USA
Read more...