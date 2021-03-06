International

Coronavirus | Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

The U.S. Capitol is seen in the evening hours on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden vows will revive the nation's pandemic-stricken economy.

Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a party line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 11:26:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-joe-bidens-covid-19-rescue-plan-clears-crucial-senate-hurdle/article34008528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY