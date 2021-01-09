International

Coronavirus | Joe Biden blasts vaccine rollout as 'travesty'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 8, 2021, to announce key nominees for his economic and jobs team.   | Photo Credit: AFP

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday slammed the Trump administration's distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as a "travesty."

"Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty," Mr. Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said distribution of the vaccine would be "the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation."

A Biden spokesman told CNN on Friday the administration would release every available dose of Covid-19 vaccine produced in the country, rather than holding back half the supply to make sure people receive their booster shots on time.

