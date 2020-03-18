Coronavirus | Japan expands entry ban

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the country will expand quarantine measures and a ban on entry from parts of countries, including Italy and Spain. It adds parts of Italy, Spain and Switzerland and all of Iceland to existing rules applicable to travellers coming from China, South Korea and elsewhere.
The new measures also expand a list of countries subject to quarantine on arrival, although the 14-day isolation is a request, with no specific enforcement features.
“We will add certain regions of Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as Iceland, to the list of entry bans,” Mr. Abe said at a cabinet-level meeting on the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.