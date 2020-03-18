Coronavirus | Japan expands entry ban

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the country will expand quarantine measures and a ban on entry from parts of countries, including Italy and Spain. It adds parts of Italy, Spain and Switzerland and all of Iceland to existing rules applicable to travellers coming from China, South Korea and elsewhere.

The new measures also expand a list of countries subject to quarantine on arrival, although the 14-day isolation is a request, with no specific enforcement features.

“We will add certain regions of Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as Iceland, to the list of entry bans,” Mr. Abe said at a cabinet-level meeting on the virus.