Coronavirus | Italy reports 475 new COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day toll for any country

Funeral agency workers transport a coffin of a person who died from COVID-19, to a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy. File

Funeral agency workers transport a coffin of a person who died from COVID-19, to a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy. File

Total death toll is at 2,978; case-count crosses 35,000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19%, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light last month, officials said on March 18.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 35,713 from a previous 31,506, up 13.35%, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected, 4,025 had fully recovered compared to 2,941 the day before. Some 2,257 people were in intensive care against a previous 2,060.

