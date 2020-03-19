International

Coronavirus | Italy passes China's virus deaths and braces for long lockdown

Office lights of the Lombardy region headquarters the Pirelli Tower (Il Pirellone) in Milan, reading the Italian words 'State a Casa' (Stay home) are seen on March 19, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic.

Office lights of the Lombardy region headquarters the Pirelli Tower (Il Pirellone) in Milan, reading the Italian words 'State a Casa' (Stay home) are seen on March 19, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 (new coronavirus) pandemic.   | Photo Credit: AFP

China has officially registered 3,245 deaths since reporting its first infections.

Italy on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death total and braced for an extended lockdown that could see the economy suffer its biggest shock since World War II.

The Mediterranean country's toll reached 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths on Wednesday.

China has officially registered 3,245 deaths since reporting its first infections to the World Health Organization at the end of December.

