Coronavirus | Iraq reports steepest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Healthcare workers gather in a street during testing for the coronavirus disease in Baghdad, Iraq. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
AP Baghdad 24 May 2020 16:55 IST
Updated: 24 May 2020 16:55 IST

More than 4,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Iraq

Iraq’s Health Ministry is reporting the steepest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the government began recording cases in late February.

The Ministry reported 308 new cases Saturday, one day ahead of celebrations to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Curfew hours had been relaxed during the month of fasting, which contributed to higher daily rates of infection.

According to Ministry figures, more than 4,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Iraq. At least 152 people have died.

Roads have been clogged with traffic and supermarkets and shops have been packed with people preparing for the celebrations, likely contributing to the increase in infections.

