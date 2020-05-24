International

Coronavirus | Iraq reports steepest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Healthcare workers gather in a street during testing for the coronavirus disease in Baghdad, Iraq.

Healthcare workers gather in a street during testing for the coronavirus disease in Baghdad, Iraq.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More than 4,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Iraq

Iraq’s Health Ministry is reporting the steepest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the government began recording cases in late February.

Aslo read: Crew member of a ship from Iraq, anchored at Chennai Port, tests positive for COVID-19

The Ministry reported 308 new cases Saturday, one day ahead of celebrations to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Curfew hours had been relaxed during the month of fasting, which contributed to higher daily rates of infection.

According to Ministry figures, more than 4,200 people have tested positive for the virus in Iraq. At least 152 people have died.

Also read: IS extremists step up as Iraq, Syria, grapple with virus

Roads have been clogged with traffic and supermarkets and shops have been packed with people preparing for the celebrations, likely contributing to the increase in infections.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 4:56:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-iraq-reports-steepest-single-day-spike-in-covid-19-cases/article31663873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY