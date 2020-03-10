International

Coronavirus | Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll

Men wearing protective gear carry the body of Fatemeh Rahbar, a lawmaker-elect from a Tehran constituency, who died on Saturday after being infected with the new coronavirus.

The new deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic republic to 291

Iran on Tuesday reported 54 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country.

The new deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic republic to 291, the health ministry’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised conference.

He added that 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042.

