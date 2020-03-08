Coronavirus | Iran reports 49 new deaths, highest single-day toll

Tehran

08 March 2020 16:52 IST

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194

Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated. The virus has spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

