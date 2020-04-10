International

Coronavirus | Iran reports 122 deaths, death toll reaches 4,232

The country’s health ministry said 1,972 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 68,192.

Iran on Friday announced another 122 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the overall toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 4,232.

The country’s health ministry said 1,972 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 68,192.

“In the last 24 hours, we have unfortunately seen an increase in cases of disease in perhaps five to eight tourist provinces, including Tehran,” spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

Also Read
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

COVID-19 | Khamenei suggests Ramadan gatherings in Iran may be barred

 

The announcement comes a day before Iran is scheduled to reopen “low-risk” businesses in a move aimed at protecting its sanctions-hit economy. Iran announced its first coronavirus case on February 19.

There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

In response to the health crisis, Iran shut schools and universities as well as cinemas, stadiums and revered Shiite Muslim shrines.

It also warned people to refrain from travel for the Persian New Year holidays that ended last week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 6:11:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-iran-reports-122-deaths-death-toll-reaches-4232/article31310000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY